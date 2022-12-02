PFJ market brainchild of cabinet in July - Akufo-Addo

Business News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) market was conceived of by Cabinet in July 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.



Speaking at this year’s national farmers’ day event, Mr Akufo-Addo said the aim of the market was to make food available to civil servants at an affordable price.



“Indeed, in July 2022, Cabinet set up an inter-ministerial committee with the brief to intervene directly in the foodstuff market, by buying food at the farmgate, and transporting it for sale at urban centres”, he said.



“The Ministry of Food and Agriculture started a pilot food market in November, by arranging for traders to bring food items, such as plantain, yam and rice, direct to Accra from the production areas for direct sale to civil servants and the general public”, the president noted.



He added: “The market has been so well patronised that it has been extended to four other locations within Greater Accra, and is being rolled out in Kumasi, Koforidua and Takoradi urban centres. This is to enable consumers access to foodstuffs at affordable prices”.