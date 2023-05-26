PFJ has made access to food robust despite our economic challenges – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Friday, 26 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has opined that despite our economic crisis, we have not witnessed food shortages.



He attributed this to the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs policy.



According to the president, the policy has led to ample food supply in Ghana.



He explained that although as a country, we have witnessed severe economic challenges, we avoided food shortages experienced by other West African countries.



The Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, he stressed played a vital role in ensuring sufficient food production in the country.



He was speaking at the 7th African Leadership Forum in Accra.



“There is a whole programme we call Planting for Food and Jobs, where we subsidize our smallholder farmers. It has yielded some results, and we have seen that even in these difficult times economically, the availability of foodstuff on the market has not been an issue. It isn’t as if in this period of difficulty we have also witnessed a shortage of food.



“On the contrary, access to food has been the more robust response that our economy has had and it is so because the system we have put in place has been relatively successful but clearly there is a limit to how far we can go down that road of public subsidy for agriculture.”