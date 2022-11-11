PFJ Market: Agric Ministry begins the sale of cheap foodstuff today

Business News of Friday, 11 November 2022

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture will begin the sale of 'cheap' foodstuff to Ghanaians today November 11, 2022.



The move by the Ministry is to sell foodstuff directly from the farmers in the rural areas to persons in the urban areas.



The PFJ market is sponsored by the Ministry and is purposed to cushion persons from the increasing cost of food commodities in the capital.



Speaking at a meeting with farmers in Sefwi Wiaso in the Western North Region, sector Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said; “the ministry itself is going to take its own initiative.”



“We are going to link up with the farm gate so that we make all the arrangements to ensure that we put up kiosks on our compounds at the ministry, specifically for food from here [Sefwi Wiaso] and we are going to give it a lot of publicity,” the minister said.



Meanwhile, Ghana is recognized as the nation with the biggest increases in food prices by the World Bank.



With a 122% increase in food prices, the nation has achieved the toughest achievement in sub-Saharan Africa.



In recent months, food costs have risen significantly since the beginning of the year in a number of nations throughout the world, primarily as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



According to the World Bank, Ghana is the nation in Africa with the highest food prices. According to the World Bank's October 2022 Africa Pulse report, Ghana is the sub-Saharan African nation with the highest rate of food inflation.



