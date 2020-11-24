Business News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: GNA

PFAG distributes relief items to vulnerable farmers

Soeme donated food relief items to 400 vulnerable people

The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has donated food relief items to 400 vulnerable people and some farmers whose farms were destroyed during the floods.



The items which cost GH¢100,000.00 were funded by Oxfam Ghana, a Non- Governmental Organization and included; 200 maxi bags of paddy rice and 50 cartons (5litter) Frytol distributed to the beneficiaries in the Bongo District, Bolgatanga Municipal, Talensi district, Nabdam district, Kassena Nankana East and Kassena Nankana West districts, Binduri districts, and Bawku West district as well as the Mamprugu-Moagduri district.



Mr Abdul Rahman, National President of PFAG in a statement before the presentation of the items to the beneficiaries in Bolgatanga, reiterated the challenges smallholder farmers suffered during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and impact of the lockdown.



Recounting the challenges, the President said farmers inability to sell their perishable commodities during the lock down leading to post- harvest losses, their inability to access farm inputs and services such as mechanization services, fertilizer, extension services and access to credit culminating into low productivity, and the torrential rains that led to the floods and consequent food insecurity in the region had been a source of worry.





According to the President, PFAG had earlier within the year presented relief items to victims of floods worth GH¢5,000.00 and also undertook training for 400 extension Officers and on COVID-19, it supplied PPE, supported by International Budget Partnership to some District Health Directorates and members of the association.



Whilst thanking Oxfam Ghana, he urged other benevolent individuals and organizations in and outside Ghana to support small holder farmers.



women were crucial especially those whose activities were key to poverty alleviation and economic development and were seriously impacted by COVID-19 and climate change.



Mr Hafiz Muntaka, Programme Manager for Economic Justice of OXFAM Ghana, urged the beneficiaries to strictly observe the COVID-19 19 protocols to prevent infection and another wave of the pandemic.



He noted that his outfit collaborated and supported in the promotion of the protocols with PPE to a number of organizations on safety measures under COVID-19 including Partners in Rural Development(PARID) among others.



Mr Adongo Awaya, Mr Asanga Adibga, both visually impaired beneficiaries and Madam Aboriya Asunia, all from Nyariga expressed gratitude to PFAG and the sponsors for coming to their aid with the relief items and prayed for the continuous support for other communities in similar need.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.