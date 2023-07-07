PAC demands details of engagement between GRA, auditing firm Safaritech

Business News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has asked the management of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to furnish it with details of a contract with auditing firm Safaritech.



This follows the failure of the Commissioner General of the GRA, Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah to answer questions from Ningo-Prampram MP and a Member of the Committee, Sam George who argued the company has been delisted.



According to the MP, the office address of the company is a barbering shop-raising question about its legitimacy.



The Chairman of the committee, James Klutse Avedzi gave the GRA two weeks to furnish the committee with details of the contract which recently resulted in a dispute between telecom giant MTN and the authority over tax quotations.



“Mr. Commissioner General if you can provide the relationship you have with Safaritech Ghana Limited to the Chair through the Committee’s Committee. If there is the need for us to call you for further explanation we will do so.



“With this two weeks will be enough to provide the details or is it too short or too long for you,” Mr. Avedzi stated.