PAC considers 2020 Auditor-General's report

Business News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament of Ghana has resumed its zonal public hearings to consider the 2020 Auditor-General’s report on the Public Accounts of Ghana Technical Universities, and Pre-University Educational Institutions for the period ended December 31, 2020.



The five-day public hearing will also consider reports of the Auditor-General on the management and utilisation of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DAC) for other Statutory Funds for the year ended December 31, 2020.



The regions under review are Greater Accra, Eastern, Oti and Volta.



Infractions cited by the Auditor-General in some of the institutions include; Non-Recovery of salary advance, Payment of avoidable judgement debt, Delayed/Abandoned projects, and Student fees collected not accounted for.



The report also pointed out management's failure to process transactions through the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS).



The report has also recommended that management should ensure the Controller and Accountant fixed all the relevant platforms to enable the processing of their transactions through the GIFMIS system as required by the regulation.