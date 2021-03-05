Business News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: accrafreepress.org

Oxford Street Business Owners Association hosts Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

The discussions centered primarily on areas of social interventions, policy and advocacy matters

The Oxford Street Business Owners Association (OSBOA), on Tuesday 2nd March 2021, received Hon. Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle constituency, to formally introduce the group and also outline their plans for businesses on Oxford Street, Osu.



Oxford street, situated within the Klottey Korle constituency, is arguably one of the most vibrant and iconic locations in Accra.



The group held a fruitful dialogue with the MP to exchange ideas about the development of the enclave.



The discussions centered primarily on areas of social interventions, policy advocacy and general matters of mutual concern.



Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings expressed delight with the group and their corporate social responsibility on Oxford Street. She pledged her support for future charitable initiatives.



The MP went on to applaud the group for the introduction of wooden eco-friendly kiosks on some parts of Oxford Street.



“It’s important we consider the impact commerce has on the environment and take measures, across the country, to grow our economy with climate change policies in mind”, she remarked.