Overseas Commerce Ghana Limited hands over refurbished office to Tema West NCCE

Chief Executive Officer of Overseas Commerce Ghana Limited, Mr. Boaz Amiel, has stated that its company has refurbished the office of the NCCE’s Tema West Municipality in order to aid their quest of sensitizing the public.



This according to Mr Boaz will provide an enabling environment for civic engagement and to also help sensitize the general public especially as the December general election is looming large.



Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the CEO stated that, “The NCCE is the mouth piece of the nation in disseminating national information to the population, we therefore found it imperative to facilitate the refurbishment of the offices to allow for smooth running of day to day activities."



He indicated that the project includes painting, electrical works, and partitioning of the classrooms to create offices for officials of the NCCE.



He explained that the two-unit classroom block which was given to the commission was converted into a total of four offices.



Mr. Amiel added that the intervention by Overseas Commerce Ghana Limited is aimed at complementing the government’s efforts towards sensitizing the electorates of the Tema West Municipal assembly on the need to partake and how to partake in the upcoming general elections.



He expressed the hope that the refurbished facility will go a long way in aiding the National Commission on Civic Education to discharge its constitutional mandate within the environs of the Tema West municipality.



Meanwhile Director of Administration at the NCCE’s Tema West Municipality, Mrs Dora Hammond said "We at the Tema West office of the NCCE are grateful to Overseas Commerce Ghana Limited for taking it as part of their Corporate social responsibility to ensure that the NCCE gets the needed support and resource to aid us in carrying out our constitutional mandate."



