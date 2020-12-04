Business News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over GH¢2 billion oil revenue unaccounted for since 2017 - Steve Manteaw

Dr Steve Manteaw, Campaigns Coordinator at the Integrated Social Development Centre

An amount of GH¢2,132,188,611.01 in oil revenue is said to be unaccounted for by the government since 2017, a policy analyst, Dr Steve Manteaw, has said.



The disclosure comes after the Campaigns Coordinator at the Integrated Social Development Centre in a Facebook post provided clarity of the total amount of oil revenue unaccounted for.



According to Dr Steve Manteaw, an amount of GH¢400,914,441 in oil revenue was accounted for in 2017; GH¢251,377,870.01 in 2018 and GH¢1,479,896,300.00 in 2019.



This brings the total amount of oil revenue unaccounted to GH¢2,132,188,611.01.



Meanwhile, the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) says it is unable to report on the programmes and activities undertaken with an amount of US$169.51 million disbursed to the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA) for the first quarter of 2020.



The ABFA is the portion of petroleum revenue used to support government’s budget.



In its 2020 semi-annual report, the committee said it was also unable to provide an update on the status of unutilised and unaccounted for ABFA funds, which stood at GH¢1.5 billion.



PIAC in its report once again reiterated its call on Parliament to reinforce its supervision mandate on the Ministry of Finance.



This comes after the Ministry of Finance has for the fourth time consecutive time failed to provide data on the half-year utilisation of the Annual Budget Fund Amount (ABFA).



“This is because the ministry’s persistent failure (fourth time) to provide half-year data on ABFA utilisation is not only adversely affecting the work of the committee, but [is] also eroding gains in the fight for transparency and accountability in the management and use of Ghana’s petroleum revenues for the benefit of citizens,” Chairman of PIAC, Noble Wadzah said in the report.



PAIC is the entity established by the Petroleum Revenue Management Act (PRMA) 2011, (ACT 815) to have oversight responsibility for the management and utilization of Ghana’s petroleum revenues.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.