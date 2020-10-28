Business News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Over 500 national service personnel admitted and oriented by Ghana’s port authority

Ghanaian students who graduate from accredited tertiary institutions are required by the nation’s laws to undertake a one-year national service at a recognized establishment, both private and public in various sectors within the nation to gain some working experience and also contribute to developing such organizations.



The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority recognizes the important role persons posted to undertake National Service play in building the organization and preparing the youth of the country for the professional world. Hence, GPHA annually ensures that as many graduates as possible are offered the opportunity to learn and develop their skills despite its accompanying financial strains.



This year, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has welcomed the 2020/2021 batch of National Service Personnel numbering over 500 despite the distractions of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The General Manager for Marketing and Corporate Affairs of GPHA, Mrs. Esther Gyebi Donkor educated that “GPHA has a mandate which is found in PNDC Law 160 of 1986, to plan, build, manage, maintain, operate and control the sea ports of Ghana.”



The new batch of national service personnel who in the interim are expected to serve in rotational shifts of two weeks’ intervals, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, were charged to follow all port safety guidelines.



“As part of the requirements, you should always have your ID cards on as a security measure. You need to be identified as one of us,” the Principal Corporate Planning Officer, Frances Jemimah Anabia-Tiah said.

