Over 5 million MTN subscribers to lose SIM cards  after December 1

Business News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

MTN Ghana will deactivate the SIM cards of 5,701,149 subscribers on December 01, 2022.



This follows a directive from the National Communications Authority communicated to all telecom operators in a meeting held on November 17, 2022.



In a statement MTN Ghana, said, it will commence the complete disconnection of all SIM cards that have completed Stage 1 (Linkage of Ghana Card ID to SIM Card) but have not completed Stage 2 (Biometric Capture) (“Not fully registered with the Ghana Card”) from December 01, 2022.



“As of November 26, 2022, 22,112,943 MTN Ghana subscribers had successfully linked their Ghana card to their SIM cards (Stage 1), while 16,411,794 had successfully completed the bio-capture phase (Stage 2). As such, approximately 5,701,149 subscribers will be eligible for deactivation on December 01, 2022”, it pointed out.



“Customers should note that a fully registered SIM card is one that has successfully completed both Stage 1 (Linkage) and Stage 2 (Bio-capture)”, it added.



The telecom giant further stressed that all deactivated SIM cards can be reactivated within six months from December 01, 2022 (the date of deactivation), by completing the bio-capture process, adding, deactivated SIM cards will be recycled if they are not reactivated by the end of May 2023.



MTN urged all its customers who are not fully registered to endeavor to do so as soon as possible at any of our service centers.



It expressed concern about the inconvenience the deactivation has caused its customers and said it is willing to assist to get customers back online.



It concluded by expressing commitment to the national SIM registration exercise to build an accurate customer database to help minimize fraud in the country.