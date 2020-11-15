You are here: HomeBusiness2020 11 15Article 1109605

Business News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over 35 companies, individuals awarded at CIMG National Marketing Performance Awards

The awards ceremony was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday November 14, 2020

Over 35 individuals and companies have been awarded at the 31st National Marketing Performance Awards ceremony organised by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).

The awards ceremony, held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, November 14, 2020, was to give merit to companies and individuals for measures put in place to be the preferred brand amongst various fields offering solution-based products and services to the public.

The awards event which was themed; “Marketing in a Disruptive Era” is aimed at bringing businesses together to adapt and finding new ways to stay on course even in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony also provided an opportunity for networking among industry players and open dialogue between relevant stakeholders in the public and private sectors that focus on adopting the right strategies to stimulate post-COVID-19 economic recovery in Ghana.

The CIMG awards are designed to create awareness of the marketing concept in businesses and sustainability and to promote high professional standards and excellence among practitioners.

List of companies awarded at the ceremony:

Insurance Company (Life) of the year award went to Prudential Life

Insurance Company (General) of the year award went to Hollard Insurance

Hospitality Facility (Hotel) of the year award went to Labadi Beach Hotel

Hospitality (Allied & Support Services) of the year award went to Sunseekers Tours Limited

Petroleum Company of the year award went to Total Ghana

Real Estate Company of the year award went to Lakeside Estates

Private Health Facility of the year award went to Lister Hospital

Corporate Pension Trust of the year award went to Enterprise Trustees

Media Organisation of the year award went to Multi Media Group Limited

Motor Firm of the year award went to went to Silver Star Auto Limited

Bank of the year award went to Stanbic Bank

Rural Bank of the year award went to Atwima Kwanwoma Rural Bank

Finance House of the year award went to Profin Ghana

Savings & Loans Company of the year award went to Opportunity International Savings & Loans

Indigenous Catering Facility of the year award went to Bush Canteen

Telecom Company of the year award went to MTN Ghana

Internet Service Provider of the year award went to Internet Solutions

Marketing Oriented Organisation of the year award went to MTN Ghana

Airline of the Year (International) award went to Ethiopian Air

Manufacturing Company of the year award went to Polytanks Ghana Limited

Agro-based Company of the year award went to RMG Ghana

Digital Media of the year award went to Myjoyonline.com

Retail Outlet of the year award went to Electromat

E-Commerce of the year award went to Jumia

Non-Profit Organisation of the year award went to Invest In Africa

Product

Product Manufacturing of the year award went to Fan Yogo

Product (Service) of the year award went Hollard Araba Chatbot

Emerging Brand of the year award went to Transitions

CIMG President's Special Award

Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II - Asantehene

GEXIM Bank's Tuesday Market







