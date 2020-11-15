Over 35 companies, individuals awarded at CIMG National Marketing Performance Awards

Business News of Sunday, 15 November 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Over 35 individuals and companies have been awarded at the 31st National Marketing Performance Awards ceremony organised by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).
The awards ceremony, held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, November 14, 2020, was to give merit to companies and individuals for measures put in place to be the preferred brand amongst various fields offering solution-based products and services to the public.
The awards event which was themed; “Marketing in a Disruptive Era” is aimed at bringing businesses together to adapt and finding new ways to stay on course even in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The ceremony also provided an opportunity for networking among industry players and open dialogue between relevant stakeholders in the public and private sectors that focus on adopting the right strategies to stimulate post-COVID-19 economic recovery in Ghana.
The CIMG awards are designed to create awareness of the marketing concept in businesses and sustainability and to promote high professional standards and excellence among practitioners.
List of companies awarded at the ceremony:
Insurance Company (Life) of the year award went to Prudential Life
Insurance Company (General) of the year award went to Hollard Insurance
Hospitality Facility (Hotel) of the year award went to Labadi Beach Hotel
Hospitality (Allied & Support Services) of the year award went to Sunseekers Tours Limited
Petroleum Company of the year award went to Total Ghana
Real Estate Company of the year award went to Lakeside Estates
Private Health Facility of the year award went to Lister Hospital
Corporate Pension Trust of the year award went to Enterprise Trustees
Media Organisation of the year award went to Multi Media Group Limited
Motor Firm of the year award went to went to Silver Star Auto Limited
Bank of the year award went to Stanbic Bank
Rural Bank of the year award went to Atwima Kwanwoma Rural Bank
Finance House of the year award went to Profin Ghana
Savings & Loans Company of the year award went to Opportunity International Savings & Loans
Indigenous Catering Facility of the year award went to Bush Canteen
Telecom Company of the year award went to MTN Ghana
Internet Service Provider of the year award went to Internet Solutions
Marketing Oriented Organisation of the year award went to MTN Ghana
Airline of the Year (International) award went to Ethiopian Air
Manufacturing Company of the year award went to Polytanks Ghana Limited
Agro-based Company of the year award went to RMG Ghana
Digital Media of the year award went to Myjoyonline.com
Retail Outlet of the year award went to Electromat
E-Commerce of the year award went to Jumia
Non-Profit Organisation of the year award went to Invest In Africa
Product
Product Manufacturing of the year award went to Fan Yogo
Product (Service) of the year award went Hollard Araba Chatbot
Emerging Brand of the year award went to Transitions
CIMG President's Special Award
Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II - Asantehene
GEXIM Bank's Tuesday Market
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.