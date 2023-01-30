Over 30,000 passports yet to be collected – Foreign Affairs

Business News of Monday, 30 January 2023

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has asked applicants whose passports are ready to pick them up at the various Passport Application Centres.



According to a statement on January 30, 2023, the ministry noted that over 30,000 passports are yet to be collected at various Passport Application centres.



The Ministry said “that even though applicants have been informed through text messages that their passports have been printed and sent to the various Passport Application Centres, most of them are yet to be collected. Accra and Kumasi Passport Application Centres alone have about thirty thousand (30,000) uncollected passports.”



Last year, applicants expressed worry over the delays in the acquisition of their passports. The Ministry noted that even though there was a shortage of papers it had completed a lot of the passports.







