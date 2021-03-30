Over 200 electrical shops demolished at Opera Square

Business News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Stalls belonging to over 200 members of the Ghana Electrical Dealers Association have been demolished at Opera Square in Accra’s Central Business District.



The demolition exercise was carried out on Monday, March 29, 2021.



The affected traders accused the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) of authorising the demolition.



But the AMA boss Nii Adjei Sowah has denied the AMA’s involvement assuring the affected traders a probe would be conducted into the matter.



Speaking to the media he said: “I have met with the GUTA president and their executives and I have also met the leadership of the affected traders this morning and the understanding is that we should all come to the site and physically look at what has happened over here and take a decision based on that.”



“So we are here basically to look at what the situation is and together with GUTA leadership and the affected traders, we will take a decision bearing in mind that, we will not a decision to displace any trader, and we will not also take a decision that will affect any shop owner.”