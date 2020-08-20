Business News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Our shops were closed for no reason - Nigeria Union of Traders

Shops were closed for trading as retail shops competing with locals

Nigeria Union of Traders Association, Ghana (NUTAG) has criticized and chastised the leadership of Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) for unlawfully closing down shops belonging to Nigerians in Accra and some parts of the country.



President of NUTAG Chief Chukwuemeka Levi Nnagi disclosed this when speaking on The Yensempa morning show on Onua FM on Thursday, August 20, describing the move by GUTA as “dishonest” and “needless”.



The NUTAG president called on GUTA to close shops belonging to Ghanaians because he believes most Ghanaian traders have not registered as GUTA members and do not qualify to sell.



Chief Nnagi believes GUTA has been unfair and is only perpetrating illegitimate and iniquitous action against Nigerians and other foreigners in Ghana.



He told the host Anokyewaaba Adwoa Serwaa that GUTA is playing politics instead of allowing the law that permits foreigners to do business in Ghana take its course.



“My people are feeling hardship and the issue here is that the shops were locked up for no reason and we are going to do everything within our power to let the world hear about this.”



Chief Nnagi expressed fret over the situation and indicated NUTAG wouldn’t waste time and resources going to court to seek legal redress because he believes laws do not work in Africa.



He said Nigerians in Ghana at the moment are not safe and would call on Nigerian authorities to swiftly get involved and intervene to save lives and properties.



He revealed NUTAG has petitioned the Nigerian High Commission and authorities in Nigeria for their intervention and he is optimistic that with God calm and peace would be restored.



He, however, reiterated that Ghanaians travel more than any West Africa nationals with established Ghanaian communities in those countries without repression from the people or governments.



Most of these Ghanaians, according to Chief Nnagi, don’t have passports or any document yet they live and do business peacefully.



Chief Nnagi insisted Nigeria did not close its borders as perceived in Ghana.



“Let me make it clear to all Ghanaians [that] Nigeria did not close their borders,” he noted.



“What they did is to monitor activities and asked foreigners to bring their goods through sea.”



“I import my goods through sea in Ghana and what is wrong about it?” he quizzed.



He thus described the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat to the African Union in Ghana as a joke and big scam since he believes Ghana has not rectified its laws to suit African Continental Free Trade.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.