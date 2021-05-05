Our operations not affected by lawsuit - Stanbic Bank Ghana assures shareholders

Business News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stanbic Bank Ghana has assured its shareholders that it has not been affected by a lawsuit filed against it.



An Accra High Court had earlier barred the bank from holding its scheduled annual general meeting on May 5, 2021 over a suit filed by one Union Mortage Bank and Kwame Charles Serbeh-Yiadom, a real estate property consultant.



According to the court order, the plaintiffs are challenging the incorporation of Stanbic Bank in accordance with the Companies Act, 1963 (Act 179).



But the bank in a statement copied to GhanaWeb pointed that it will accordingly advise its shareholders on a new meeting date in due course.



"The general public and our esteemed customers are assured that the Bank’s business is not affected by any lawsuit, which should be properly dealt with in the law courts and not in the media.



"With a declared purpose of making ‘progress real in Ghana by offering innovative, best-in-class financial services, solutions and opportunities’ and by extending same to as many people as practicable, Stanbic Bank assures the public of an unwavering commitment to excellence with integrity," the statement read in part.



Stanbic Bank Ghana which operates across the country is a member of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest banking conglomerate.