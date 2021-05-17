Our members not part of 20% hike in transport fares - GPRTU

Business News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: Class FM

The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) has said its members have not increased transport fares by 20%.



According to the GPRTU, they are still negotiating with the government and other stakeholders and communicate the outcome to public.



The clarity comes after the Ghana Committed Drivers Association, International Drivers Road Transport Union, Truth Drivers Union, Concern Drivers Association and other unions and associations, in a press release over the weekend announced a 20 percent increment in transport fares effective today, Monday, 17 May 2021.



The increase according to the groups has become necessary in view of the number of taxes on fuel announced by the Government in the 2021 budget and was subsequently approved by Parliament.



Reacting to this development on the Class Breakfast Show on Class91.3FM, Abass Ibrahim Moro, head of communications at GPRTU, told show host Kofi Oppong Asamoah that the Union is still negotiating with government and. Hence, has not increased fares.



Mr Moro said: “We haven’t come up with 20 percent even those who came up with that press release some people, some operators are claiming they are not part of them.



“We’re still negotiating with government, we haven’t finalised issues then you come up with this meanwhile those who came out with this haven’t even gotten a place they operate. It is very sad that we strongly believe we are in a country where rule of law should work, should we be allowed to come out with anything that we want?” he quizzed.



“We’ve told our people they should not be part of this current 20 percent, we’re looking for money but we should look for it properly…” he added.



