Oti Region to benefit from an agro-process industrial zone – Mahama

Business News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: GNA

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed his commitment to modernizing agriculture through improved services that would be provided by mechanization centres in the Oti Region.



He said the initiative would benefit various sectors, create jobs, improve living standards, increase productivity, and provide convenience and comfort for citizens.



He said the next NDC government would invest heavily in agriculture and agro-processing when political power reverted to them.



Mahama was speaking at Dambai in the Oti Region on Monday as part of his two-day “Building the Ghana We Want Tour.”



At the engagement with the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, he said the agro-processing factories would be established to help increase the yield and income levels of farmers and add value to crops for export to boost revenue generation.



On the 24-hour economy policy, Mahama said the objective behind his proposed initiative was to enable businesses to operate three shifts per day.



“My government will enact new laws to support businesses operating 24/7, including labour laws and tax incentives,” he said.



He said to assist companies, there would be favourable tax policies, stimulus packages, and financial assistance available for specific industries including agro-processing and manufacturing.



Security, sanitation, and environmental protection would be critical components of the 24-hour economy, he said.



