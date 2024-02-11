Otedola details last encounter with Access Bank founder who died in plane crash

Business News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

In the evening of Saturday, February 10, 2024, multiple news reports emerged on social media of the demise of Access Holdings Group CEO, Herbert Wigwe who died in a helicopter crash in California-USA.



Wigwe died along with five others including his wife, son and a former president of the Nigeria Stock Exchange, Abimbola Ogunbanjoa on Friday February 9, 2024.



The tragic incident has also been confirmed by Access Bank Plc on Sunday February 11, 2024.



Since the news broke out, various tributes have been pouring in for Herbert Wigwe and the other departed persons.



Business mogul, Femi Otedola expressed shock at the demise of the banking genius, the late wife and late son.



He also shared that Herbert and his wife together with him [Otedola] and Aliko Dangote were hosted to dinner at their new home in Lagos exactly two weeks before their untimely demise.



“I am shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of a banking genius Herbert Wigwe, his dear wife Chizoba and first son Chizi."



“Exactly two weeks ago Herbie and his wife hosted myself and Aliko to dinner at his newly built home in Lagos. I will cherish and fondly remember my memories of time spent together with him over the years. Herbie, we will all miss you. Your leagcy will live on forever,” Otedola shared via X accompanied with an image of him, Herbert Wigwe and Aliko Dangote at the dinner.



Femi Otedola further expressed heartfelt condolence to the remaining children of Herbet Wigwe.



“My heartfelt condolences go out to his children Tochi, Hannah and David. I pray God comforts them during this tragic time. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace”



Herbert Wigwe has over the years played an instrumental role in Africa’s financial sector championing various banking service reforms through the Access Holdings conglomerate.



In 2018, Access Bank became the largest bank in Nigeria after it purchased fellow competitor Diamond Bank. The bank, has through the years expanded its operations in Africa and beyond with plans to open a new banking service in Asia this year.



Access Bank was founded in 1989.



Herbert Wigwe who was also philanthropist and entrepreneur was set to officially open his own university in Nigeria, Wigwe University later in September this year.





