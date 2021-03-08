Business News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu expected to read 2021 budget on Friday

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader in Parliament

On and on, new and unconfirmed information keeps coming through on who could step into the shoes of Ken Ofori-Atta, the minister-designate for Finance, this Friday, March 12, 2021, to read the 2021 budget.



This has become the case after the minister-nominee sought permission from the Appointments Committee of Parliament for the postponement of his vetting after he left the country for further medical care in the United States of America.



In the most recent projection, it was believed that Alan Kyeremanten was to deliver the statement on behalf of government on the day.



This time though, citinewsroom reports that it has received information that Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the leader of government's business in Parliament, will rather be the one to do do.



The presentation of the budget is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



This 2021 budget is expected to be laid before Parliament this Friday, following which it will be considered and approved, as is the practice.



The reports added that last October, Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2021 Expenditure in Advance Appropriation Budget, which by the law, is to make provisions for the first quarter expenditure as the country’s leadership transitions after the 2020 elections.



The expenditure for government for the first quarter of 2021 was estimated at GHȻ27.34 billion, with total revenues and grants expected at GHȻ13.3 billion, whilst total expenditure and arrears clearance was at GHȻ24.01 billion.



This was expected to leave a fiscal gap of GHȻ10.7 billion.