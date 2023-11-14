Organised Labour demands 75% base pay increment for 2024

Business News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Organised Labour has made a proposal to government for over 70 percent increment in base pay for the 2024 financial year.



According to them, the demand is due to rising cost of living in the country and the associated effects of the economic headwinds being experienced in all quarters.



Deputy General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah said although organised labour was willing to negotiate the figure downwards to about 60 percent, government has since rejected the demand and rather proposed a 15 percent increment in base pay for 2024.



“When we tabled the 75.1 %, government came with 10%...that is why we reviewed our stance to 60%," Joshua Ansah is quoted to have by Accra-based Joy FM.



Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobby confirmed the development and appealed to the labour union to reconsider the high percentage demand.



He further noted that government remains committed towards addressing the concerns of labour union while urging for coordinated consensus during negotiations.



“We are praying for them to accept something that will not break the back of the government. For me, I cannot give a figure to you now but we are working with them” the deputy minister noted.



Meanwhile, government and labour union entered a second day of negotiations to address the demands but the meeting ended inconclusively on Tuesday November 14, 2023.



