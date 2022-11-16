Order full-scale probe into 'Galamsey Economy' - Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo

Business News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called for a full-scale corruption probe on the Akufo-Addo led government.



This call by the lawmaker is in line with Minister of State Charles Adu Boahen’s involvement in corruption related activities in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest documentary, “Galamsey Economy.”



Excerpts of documentary captured Charles Adu Boahen telling the Tiger Eye investigative team that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, need just a $200,000 token as an appearance fee and some positions from an investor for the Vice President’s siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



This was when he was asked by the supposed businessmen on how an investor can get the attention of the Vice President and what must be given to him when finally in his presence.



“You mean, like, appearance fees and stuff?” I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, like that. All he needs to worry about is his campaign money in 2020,” Charles Adu Boahen revealed.



Vice President, Dr Bawumia who has reacted to the development aid his most cherished asset in life is his integrity and that he will not allow anyone to use his name for corrupt activities.



Speaking on the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, revealed that a full-scale probe into the ruling government is needed to purge the government of corruption.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa argued that government appointees need to pursue their service to the country with integrity whether their being recorded or not.



“What will help solve the situation is a full-scale inquiry into the entire governance architecture under President Akufo-Addo, the appointees, how the government works, what are the practices and the reason why these appointees are always involved when corruption related activities comes up,’ Ablakwa told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.