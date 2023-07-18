Optimize intra-African trade to address economic challenges - World Bank to African nations

Business News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Managing Director of Operations at World Bank, Anna Bjerde, has called on African nations to optimize intra-African trade as part of efforts to address the continent’s economic challenges.



She opines that the continent has over the years not fully tapped into the regional trade opportunity and therefore requires more work in boosting intra-Africa trade facilitation.



Speaking with journalists in Accra during her official visit to Ghana, Anna Bjerde urged both the public and private sector stakeholders to improve their resolve towards digitization which is a driving force for many countries.



“The regional economic trade opportunities across countries in Africa are really an untapped opportunity, very little trade between countries and there’s a lot that needs to be done to do trade facilitation and that could be a boost,” the World Bank MD emphasized.



“The second thing is digitization and this is absolutely a game changer for countries, both for government services and also when you think about services for the private Sector,” Ms. Bjerde added.



Meanwhile, Anna Bjerde and a team of World Bank Directors during their visit to Ghana met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and among others.



Ms. Bjerde and her delegation have also visited the Ghana Tech Hub and Ghana Innovation Hub at the Accra Digital Centre and the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project at New Gbawe Municipal Basic 1.



MA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:















