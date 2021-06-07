Opportunities abound despite challenging economic situation - Ken Ofori-Atta to the youth

Business News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta has called on the youth who are the ‘country’s resource envelop’ to take advantage of government initiatives and programmes such as the Ghana CARES Obaatanpa programme and initiatives by the NBSSI and the NIEP.



These initiatives are designed to provide the youth with access to finance and skills in entrepreneurship, agriculture, small scale industries, tourism, trade, etc. In addition, the Government is also establishing the Development Bank to provide funds for industries and manufacturing sectors.



These initiatives together with the technological advancement available, provide youth with abundant opportunities to nurture and grow their businesses adding that, “The robust implementation of the aforementioned interventions, particularly the Ghana CARES programme will allow us to create a conducive, compelling and ultimately resilient economic environment fit for business, enterprise and innovation”. Ken Ofori-Atta said.



Ken Ofori-Atta was speaking as the Special Guest at the Springboard Youth Dialogues, an initiative of the springboard Road Show Foundation, a youth mentoring platform focused on entrepreneurship, investment, career and talent development for the young people across Ghana since 2007.



Participants at the event were drawn from tertiary institutions, young entrepreneurs, start-up business owners and prominent youth in the Bono Region. The programme was simultaneously broadcast across radio stations in the middle belt with the Minister and resource persons responding to questions sent digitally from all these locations.



On Ghana CARES, the Minister said, the programme has been designed to stimulate economic growth through increased investment in selected sectors including Agriculture. Trade and Industry, Tourism, Housing, Science and Technology and the Financial Sector. Specific efforts will be made towards providing the youth with access to finance and skills in these areas to expand the production and capacity in the selected areas.



Ken Ofori-Atta also underscored the need for the youth to grab the opportunities in technology as the world has now become more advanced technologically.



He noted that the rise of mobile money and efficient payment systems meant that anyone can get paid in real-time right where they are for any job done.



“And to crown it all, with digital address systems and the multiplicity of delivery services, the product can be delivered to a client you may never meet in your entire life”.

Resource persons for the various sessions include officials from the Ministry of Finance, Ghana Enterprises Agencies, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) and the Springboard Road Show Foundation.



Telling them about how he and his friends started Databank, he asked them not to despise small beginnings but be persistent and have faith and confidence in themselves to do what they have to do.



“Again, if you’ve failed in an exam or business venture, you’re not alone. I know how it feels. The lesson here is clearly to have a deep belief in oneself that it is possible. You just have to have faith in yourself and the confidence to do what you want to do” he concluded.



The Minister implored them to reflect on the dialogue which he believes should lead to positive disruption and inspiration to reposition them for the future. He challenged them to reposition themselves for available opportunities in the coming decades as the future belongs to them.