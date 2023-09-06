Oppong Nkrumah calls for strategic overhaul of Ghana's structures

Business News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

In an address at the International Advertising Association's (IAA) 6th Africa Rising Conference, Ghana's Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, underscored the urgent need for a strategic transformation of Ghana's structures to ensure the nation's readiness for a forward-looking future.



Delivering his address on Tuesday, 5 September 2023, the Information Minister emphasised the vital importance of Ghana adopting innovative and adaptable structures.



He drew parallels between the nation's evolution and the strategies employed by corporate brands navigating a rapidly changing landscape.



Under the theme “Building Future-Ready Brands,” the Minister stressed that just as corporate brands must define their purpose, Ghana as a nation must articulate its overarching purpose. This process, he explained, requires the courage to confront challenging questions and make bold decisions, all for the greater benefit of the country.



“Just as we are asking corporate brands to introspect and answer these critical questions to shape their purpose and be future-ready, we as a nation must do the same,” the Information Minister stated. He emphasised that, whether corporate or national brands, both must face difficult considerations.



He urged the nation to be unafraid of shedding old practices that may no longer serve the best interests of a future-ready Ghana.



"We must take the tough decisions to take new paths without regard to whose ox is gored so that we stand a better chance of being ready for the future rather than champions of the past," he asserted.



Mr. Oppong-Nkrumah highlighted the importance of prioritising forward-thinking over clinging to past glories, emphasising that becoming a “Brand Ghana” equipped for the future requires courage and a willingness to challenge the status quo, regardless of whose interests may be affected.



“We work for Brand Ghana, not political parties, religious groups, or ethnic divisions,” the Minister noted. He further emphasised the necessity of defining a unified purpose for Brand Ghana that resonates with all citizens, not just a select few.



“We must do better at setting out and upholding a set of norms that all of us, not some, will live by,” the Information Minister urged. He stressed values such as community, integrity, responsibility, and entrepreneurship, calling for a collective commitment to these principles.



The conference featured a lineup of speakers, including Chairman and World President of the IAA, Sasan Saeidi, President of the Advertising Association of Ghana, Andrew Ackah, CEO of X3M IDEAS, Steve Babaeko, Co-founder and MD of Zeepay, Andrew Takyi-Appiah, and other notable dignitaries.



Since its inception in 2015, the Africa Rising conference has played a pivotal role on the MarCom calendar across the continent. It has consistently attracted influential marketing communications professionals from Africa and around the world, with over 400 participants annually. Africa Rising has been instrumental in nurturing a dynamic MarCom industry across Africa while advancing the IAA's agenda in the region.