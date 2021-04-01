Only Accra, Winneba will experience dumsor – GRIDCo

Business News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Class FM

There is no nationwide dumsor coming, state power transmitter Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has said.



In a statement, GRIDCo noted that its recent engagements with the media about ongoing projects in the power sector “appear to have heightened perceptions of impending nationwide power cuts”.



GRIDCo said it wishes to assure the general public that it has no intention of embarking on a nationwide load-shedding programme”.



The transmission company said it is currently carrying out “key projects to enhance power supply reliability in Greater Accra”.



These projects are:



• Millennium Development Authority (MIDA) funded Pokuase substation and Kasoa Bulk Supply Point installations.



• French Development Agency (AFD) funded Tema – Accra transmission line reinforcement project.



The contractors for these projects, according to GRIDCo, “are aiming at full-scale completion between the months of June and July this year”.



“At some point during the process, the contractors will need to interconnect to the current transmission system”, it noted.



“For this to happen, intermittent power outages will be required at different periods to safely connect the new installations”, GRIDCo added.



Consequently, GRIDCo said “these outages are not nationwide and will affect only parts of Accra and Winneba”.



GRIDCo said it is working with ECG, MiDA and other stakeholders “to ensure minimum impact on customers in the affected areas”.



GRIDCo, thus, “assured all Ghanaians that there is a concerted effort by all stakeholders, led by the Energy Ministry, to ensure consistent, accessible and reliable power supply at all times”.