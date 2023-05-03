Only 7.5m people have consistent jobs in Ghana – GSS

Business News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Statistical Service has revealed that 2 out of every 3 unemployed persons in the country are female.



Speaking at the launch of the third quarter labour statistics report of the Ghana Household Income and Expenditure Survey, government statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Anim reveals that a total of 1.76 million people in the labour force were unemployed.



He explained that in the third quarter pegging the unemployment rate as at the third quarter of 2022 at 13.7%. He also adds that only 7.5 million out of the 11 million employed people had consistent jobs.



“1.76 million persons were unemployed in the third quarter of 2022. Within this population, two out of every three unemployed persons were females. Across the three quarters, about 157,000 persons experienced an unemployment spell i.e. they were unemployed in all the quarters.” He said as part of his key takeout.



“Close to 7.5 million persons remained employed throughout the three quarters out of the about 11 million persons employed in each quarter. This indicates that across the three quarters, about 3.5 million persons were moving in and out of employment depicting vulnerabilities.” He added.



“The next key finding was that the transition from informal employment to unemployment is on average five times more than from formal employment into unemployment. Further, two out of every three unemployed persons in Q3 that were employed in Q1 were in vulnerable employment in the first quarter. Finally, the triple population burdened i.e. simultaneously unemployed, food insecure and multidimensionally poor increased by almost 55,000 between Q2 and Q3.” He concluded.



On his part, Hon. Wireko-Brobbey in his remarks expressed the Government’s gratitude to GSS for continuously producing quality, reliable, and robust data to inform public and private policy-making and research.