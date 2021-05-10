Online drivers’ strike over issues of welfare, security of members

Business News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Class FM

The Ghana Online Drivers Union (GODU) has declared a nationwide sit-down strike over what they describe as unfair treatment, poor conditions of service, threats, and poor remuneration from their operators.



According to the Public Relations Officer for the group, Bernard Arthur, their members face threats including death in their line of duty but the operators including Uber, Bolt, Yango and other online driving apps careless about their welfare.



Mr. Arthur alleged that some of their colleagues have been murdered by suspected criminals who stole their vehicles in the process.



The strike has been scheduled to take place from tomorrow, Tuesday, 11 May 2021.



Mr Arthur has also called on the government to have their challenges addressed as soon as possible before they proceed to their next in line of action.