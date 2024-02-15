One percent revenue of Atlantic Lithium to go into community development

Business News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: GNA

Atlantic Lithium, an exploration and development company, has promised to channel one percent of its mining revenue to develop the catchment communities in Mfantseman.



Mr Aaron Monver, the Head of Operations at the Atlantic Lithium, said the company prioritized the wellbeing of its working environment, hence the need to assist the people to improve their livelihoods remained high on its agenda.



To succeed in that regard, the company had planned to establish a community development fund to support development projects in the community.



Mr Monver said this in the ‘scoping report and draft terms of the reference’ for the proposed Ewoyaa lithium mining and processing project by Barari DV Ghana Limited at Ewoyaa in the Central Region.



The meeting, organised by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), was to allow Atlantic Lithium to interact with the communities on lithium mining as part of the environmental process to secure operational permits.



It was also to solicit views, feedback, and recommendations from the catchment communities on the proposed project for consensus building.



The Operation Manager entreated the people to embrace the new opportunities to be created through the project as the country believed in local participation and content.



Atlantic lithium, Mr Monver said, was focused on engaging in responsible mining to bring improvements to the locals and country as a whole.



He said stakeholders should collectively put in measures to support the project to achieve its objectives.



Lithium demand is forecast to grow exponentially in line with the adoption of electric vehicles to ensure energy storage to meet global climate change objectives.



Ghana has granted a lithium mining license to Atlantic Lithium Limited as the country positions itself to tap into the multibillion-dollar global industry.



The 15-year lease to Barari DV Ghana Limited, a unit of the Sydney-based company, enables it to start constructing a lithium mine at a 42.6-kilometre site at Ewoyaa in the country’s Central Region.



It comes after almost six years of exploration that has discovered high-grade lithium in commercial quantities as soon as the EPA and the Minerals Commission grant environmental permits to fully begin mining.