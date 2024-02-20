On Point Property Management Ltd shines on CNN Inside Africa, illuminating the landscape of Ghana's real estate

Business News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: On Point Property Management Ltd

CNN Inside Africa delves into the dynamic world of property management with On Point Property Management Ltd in this captivating episode.



Co-Founders Anna Agyekum and Victoria Agyekum share their entrepreneurial journey and showcase the remarkable developments in Ghana's expanding real estate sector.



This episode sheds light on the vibrant realm of Ghana Real Estate, delving into the growth, innovation, and opportunities within this flourishing market. From luxury properties to sustainable housing solutions, the property sisters are proud to lead the evolution of real estate in Ghana.



Tune in to gain valuable insights into our journey and industry impact.



Explore the untapped potential of Ghana's real estate landscape.



On Point Property Management is a property consultancy company specializing in property acquisitions in Accra, Ghana, and London, UK.



On Point Property Management is a property consultancy company specializing in property acquisitions in Accra, Ghana, and London, UK.



