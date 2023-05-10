OmniBSIC Bank receives ISO Certification for ISMS

Business News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: OmniBSIC Bank

As a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting our client’s sensitive information and ensuring the highest standards of information security and privacy, OmniBSIC Bank is excited to announce that we have been awarded the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification for its Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).



The bank was recognized as compliant with the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard after rigorous external assessment of its information security policies, procedures, and practices, risk management processes, and the effectiveness of our security controls. To achieve this milestone, the bank showed a continuous and structured commitment to managing sensitive company and customer information.



Commenting on the certification, Managing Director, Mr. Daniel Asiedu said: “The certification is another significant achievement for the bank as it confirms our commitment to providing excellent and innovative banking, characterized by superior standards of security, quality, and excellence.



"This is also an assurance to customers that their data is in safe hands and that the bank is taking the necessary measures to protect it. Our commitment to delivering exceptional levels of information security and privacy to our clients remains unwavering, and we assure all stakeholders of our continuous focus on excellence, information security, business resilience, and continuous improvement culture.”



Mr. Asiedu expressed his gratitude to the Board, Management, and Staff for their dedication in reaching this milestone and for the crucial role played by the Bank’s shareholders.



The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard is an internationally adopted code of practice for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). It provides a framework for managing processes and risks associated with information security objectives.



Attaining the ISO 27001 certification is an indication that the Bank upholds its mandate to safeguard the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its information assets related to our customers, processes, and technology.



With the above, the Bank is poised for improved risk management and heightened customer satisfaction.