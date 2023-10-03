Okada riders, kayayei storm Obra Spot to join #OccupyBoGProtest

Business News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some head potters, popularly known as kayayei and motorbike riders have also gone in their numbers to join the ongoing OccupyBoG protest.



These kayayei were seen carrying their pans whiles dancing to the chants of the other protesters.



The okada riders were also spotted moving in a 'convey' as they were directed to a particular place to join the crowd.



Scores of protesters have gathered at Obra Spot in Accra on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, for the #OccupyBoG demonstration, organized by the Minority in Parliament, pressure group Arise Ghana, and other groups.



They are demanding the resignation of the Bank of Ghana Governor and his deputies.



The protesters are accusing the Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, of mismanaging the central bank and plunging it into bankruptcy.



They also accuse him of overseeing reckless expenditure, including the construction of the new $250 million Bank of Ghana headquarters.



Watch the video below;







SA/NOQ



