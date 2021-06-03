Oil refinery: Ghana remains a priority market - Aliyu Suleiman

Business News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Ghana remains a priority market in the West African sub-region for oil refinery production, Management of Dangote Refinery has said.



According to Group Chief Strategy Officer, Aliyu Suleiman, the company is seeking opportunities for flexible purchasing requirements for firms in Ghana.



Providing an update on opportunities with regards to Dangote’s Refinery operations in Ghana, Sulieman during a virtual event on June 3 said “I think the Ghana market is critical for us… as a group, our philosophy is to lead the industrialisation of Africa and also to provide Africans with their basic needs and there is nothing as basic as fuel because it underpins a lot in our economies.”



“Ghana is important. It is close. It is a large market as well. Pricing as I mentioned, there are two models; one model is we just say this is our FOB price anybody can come and take it and sell, the other is we go into bilateral negotiations. And for the bilateral negotiations, we will do that at the right time and I’m sure there would be savings for anybody buying from here and we’ll agree on a price that enables both sides to capture a first share of the value that is being created.”



Suleiman underscored that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement offers a viable opportunity to facilitate trade among member countries.



“With the AfCFTA, I think some of the constraints that might have been in place will gradually be removed,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Dangote Refinery which is the biggest refinery yet in Africa is working to fully complete its facility by 2023.