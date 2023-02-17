Ofori-Atta will never be forgiven, he should resign today - Eric Opoku

Business News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former minister for agriculture, Eric Opoku, has joined calls for the resignation of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to him, the minister will not be forgiven for the current economic status of the country.



He noted that the Minister must resign as soon as possible.



Speaking during a debate in parliament on February 16, 2023, when the minister presented details of the domestic debt exchange programme, Eric Opoku said: “Living conditions in this country are very hard, everyone is suffering. This is not a fight for the aged alone. It is a fight for all of us. The Minister for Finance ought to have resigned long ago. Ghanaians must rise up against the incompetence of the minister of finance.



“Mr. Speaker, I conclude that the minister will never be forgiven. You will never be forgiven for destroying the economy of this country and impairing the lives of even children yet unborn in this country, he should resign today. Posterity will never forgive you,” he said.



The Finance Minister appeared before parliament on February 16, 2023, to present details of the domestic debt exchange programme.



According to him, the programme has achieved above the target subscription rate of 80%.



He also added that pensioner bondholders who had not yet tendered their bonds are exempted from the programme.



Ofori-Atta further intimated that the programme was voluntary and not coercive, therefore bondholders who did not want to participate had the option to self-exempt.



SSD/FNOQ