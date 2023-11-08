Ofori-Atta to present 2024 budget on November 15

Business News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to present the 2024 budget to parliament on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.



The Annual Budget Statement and Economic Policy is a document that shows the financial status of the country and the government's expenditure in a year and the coming years.



This was disclosed by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, during the parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.



“A few days from now, we will be hosting the Minister of Finance to present the budget statement for the 2024 financial year. We are proposing that it be done on November 15. Please kindly take note of the date,” he said.



The Minority Leader in Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson, has, however, shared that his caucus will reject the 2024 budget if does not address the biting issues of the Akosombo Dam spillage, which affected several natives of the Volta Region.



Meanwhile, according to a citinewroom.com report, the finance minister has spoken about long-term relief measures for the flood victims being included in the 2024 financial budget.



He said this when he was speaking to journalists after a tour of the affected areas on Friday, November 3, 2023.



“We have mobilized a few things that we would like to share but I think we are also in the budget season and therefore it will not just be numbers that we are working on but true feelings in the field and therefore the need to look at these social interventions in a real way. We will certainly give this an expression immediately and also in the budget,” he shared.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



BAJ/OGB