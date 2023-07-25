Ofori-Atta to hold intensive meeting with MPs ahead of 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review

Business News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, will engage in an intensive meeting with Members of Parliament on Friday July 28, 2023.



This meeting comes as a prelude to the upcoming 2023 mid-year review and the possible presentation of a supplementary budget, scheduled for Monday.



Speaker Alban Bagbin revealed the purpose of the meeting before the house , stating, "On Friday, the Minister of Finance will be available to hold an intensive meeting with Members of Parliament. This is an agreement entered into between leadership and the Ministry of Finance as a prelude to the presentation of the mid-year review and possibly a supplementary budget on Monday."



The intensive meeting with MPs is expected to provide a platform for in-depth discussions and consultations on the upcoming mid-year review and any proposed supplementary budget.



Meanwhile, parliament has confirmed a new date for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to present the highly anticipated 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review.



Initially scheduled for July 25, 2023, the presentation had to be rescheduled and is now set to take place on Monday, July 31, 2023.



The Mid-Year Budget Review, mandated by Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Financial Management Act 921, provides an opportunity to revise macroeconomic targets and present a comprehensive economic outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.



This will be the first major financial statement of the government since Ghana secured a substantial $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) extended credit facility.



During the session, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to update Parliament on the steps taken by the government to stabilize the economy following the IMF deal.



YNA/WA