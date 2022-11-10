Ofori-Atta should have resigned long ago, has nothing new to offer - Governance Expert

Business News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Governance expert, Amon Kotei, has said Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta could have saved himself embarrassment by resigning from his job.



He opined that the Minister had lost the people’s trust and that the best thing for him to do was to save his integrity by resigning.



Mr. Kotei stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline, “Ken Ofori-Atta should have resigned a long time ago. As of now, he has failed to propose any practical solutions to the economic crisis."



"Your debt-to-GDP ratio has surpassed 100. It means that you do not have an economy. He is unwilling to go wandering around and waiting for the IMF to release the funds.”



He stated that the IMF is not Santa Claus and that they expect action from you.



“What actions do you plan to take in order for the IMF to take you seriously?"



Even with the ongoing negotiations, he claims the government has not shown any seriousness.



Mr. Kotei emphasized that if the censure against him is successful, he will be politically harmed.



"If the censure against Ofori-Atta is successful, he will suffer political consequences. He is unwilling to leave, and the president is unwilling to fire him. So he’s just hanging around, hoping that the year will end and people will stop talking about him.”



He concluded by saying that despite the numerous loans we had obtained, nothing came from them because we used them for consumption.



He stated that the banking sector clean-up produced no results, the Ghana card exercise produced no results, the creation of new regions produced no results, and the flagship programs that cost us Ghc60 billion produced no positive results.



“You’ve lost control of the foreign exchange market, fuel prices are skyrocketing, and where would you get money to manage Ghana?” So it is best for Ofori-Atta to leave. I’m not sure why he’s still at the post, claiming to be negotiating.”