Ofori-Atta should focus on finding solutions to loopholes in revenue losses – Economist

Business News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An Economist, Dr William Canten has stated that the Finance Minister-designate Ken Ofori-Atta should focus on finding permit solutions to the loopholes in revenue losses in the country.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Dr Canten said the major issue he expects the Minister-designate to talk about is a master plan to address revenue losses when he is given the nod again.



“The budget has already been read and it is almost approved and nothing different can be done at this moment but what I will expect Ofori-Atta to look at is the revenue loopholes in the country. That is our biggest challenge, once we are able to tackle that, some of these taxes they have introduced may not be necessary. We are seeing these new taxes because of the revenue loopholes,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Finance Minister-designate is currently taking his turn at the ministerial.



He was expected to have been vetted about two weeks ago but was unable to due to some health complications which propelled him to travel to the United States to seek medical care.