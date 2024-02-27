Ofori-Atta’s new appointment may be for campaign financing – Asah Asante

Business News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Asah Asante says the new appointment for the former Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta may be for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign financing.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Ofori-Atta as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.



Ofori-Atta was relieved from his position, with Mohammed Amin Adam as the new Minister for Finance in the February 14 reshuffle.



However, Mr. Ofori-Atta’s new appointment has been criticized by a section of Ghanaians who have called for the appointment to be revoked.



But the political science lecturer disagrees.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban on Monday, Dr. Asante stated that Mr. Ofori-Atta has a lot that can be tapped into for the betterment of the nation.



“Remember also that this type of appointment is not just for fun. It will dovetail into the campaign and remember Mr. Ofori-Atta is very good at campaign financing and the rest. As he moves on to that portfolio he can be doing a lot of stuff in supporting the campaign activities of the government.



“So if Ghanaians think that Mr. Ofori-Atta is finished because he has left the ministry, I disagree. There is something under his sleeves and if whatever is under his sleeves is worth tapping into, why are we preventing the government from doing that?” Dr. Asante quizzed.



He continued: “Are you saying that Mr. Ofori-Atta, the fact that he did not perform during the second tenure at his office at the Ministry of Finance, we have written him off? That I disagree.”