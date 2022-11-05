Ofori-Atta's exit might not be the panacea of all woes - AGI boss

Business News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite the numerous calls for his dismissal by the Majority MPs, Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister, seems to get support from the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).



Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke, President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), had stated that his outfit despite the economic hardships facing Ghanaians supports the minister to tackle it.



According to him, Ken Ofori-Atta's hard work is being recognised despite the current economic challenges facing the country.



Dr. Ayim-Darke speaking during a meeting with the finance minister in Accra on Thursday, November 3, further assured him of a partnership to circumvent the economic difficulties of the country.



“We appreciate your work, the times can be different, the challenges can be numerous but we at AGI believe in hard work. The real sector has been the hard work and we have been in this space for that long, we will circumvent the situation with you and your team.



“You can count on our support because we love to do the hard work. We will offer advice and offer suggestions and alternatives," he said.



“Our prayer is that by the end of the day the output should be the testament, the ability to circumvent this current position is a test to your agility, it is a test to your agenda that you set up.



"One thing I have come to realise is that when you make pronunciations, time will be the best test...Hon Minister, I believe strongly that AGI's view on what is happening in our economic space...is that some are of opinions calling for your exit whilst others are of the opinion of you staying; the president also has an opinion believing that he puts you in such position.



"We believe that the exit of a minister might not be the panacea of all woes that we have gathered to share with the minister, [but] the performance and ability to circumvent the position we find ourselves in should be our trump card...as challenging as it will be, our support to our government and to our nation is paramount...you have our pledge, you have our support that together we shall navigate this course. We are grateful to engage you," Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke stressed.



Calls for Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen to be axed



A group of NPP MPs, numbering over 80, on October 25 held a press conference demanding the removal of the Finance Minister and Minister of State at the Ministry, Charles Adu Biahen, over management of the economy and hard times that citizens were facing.



President Akufo-Addo intervened and got a concession on two grounds, that the Ofori-Atta be allowed to conclude initial talks with the International Monetary Fund and present the 2022 budget and see to the passage of its appropriation.



The president has also addressed the nation on the economic challenges and how the government intends to tackle them.



The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has recently stated that the view advanced by the Ken Must Go MPs is now the Majority position.



Meanwhile, the Minority Caucus is pushing a vote of censure t remove Ofori Atta from office.