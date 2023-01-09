Ofori-Atta’s appointment as caretaker for Trade Ministry dangerous – Mintah Akandoh

Business News of Monday, 9 January 2023

The Member of Parliament for Juaboso constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has expressed concern over the decision to appoint under-fire Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to serve as caretaker minister for Trade and Industry.



He believes the move is rather dangerous, especially on the premise that the Finance Minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] has performed woefully in the midst of the current economic crisis which is now seeking an IMF bailout and recently defaulted on its external debt payments.



The Juaboso lawmaker, speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, described Ken Ofori-Atta as a misfit for the position.



“There are a lot of reasons why this Finance Minister can be described as selfish and greedy. Go and find out the faces behind the Enterprise Insurance Company and go and look out for the number of contracts they have gotten from the Finance Ministry. Go and find out how Databank has suddenly become a major player in borrowing in this country,” he is quoted by citinewsroom.com



“If he [Ken Ofori-Atta] is not a greedy person and selfish, why is he still in office when his own Members of Parliament are saying he should resign? If he thinks that he is offering us something good, can’t he resign if he has a conscience?” the MP queried.



He further pointed out that, it is a dangerous precedent to set, in the appointment of a minister who has displayed 'incompetence and arrogance' in the management of an ailing economy.



“When incompetence and arrogance meet, it becomes very dangerous. One may be incompetent and is ready to learn and listen, and it may be well for us, but once the person is arrogant and incompetent, it is very dangerous for our country and that is where we find ourselves now,” Mintah Akandoh said.



Meanwhile, on January 6, 2023, President Akufo-Addo accepted the resignation of Alan Kyerematen as Trade Minister. The outgoing minister becomes the longest serving minister for the position in the 4th Republic.



A statement issued by the Presidency on the same date directed Ken Ofori-Atta to take over as caretaker minister of Trade and Industry until a substantive appointment is made.



