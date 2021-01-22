Business News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Ofori-Atta re-nominated as Finance Minister-designate

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister-designate

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reappointed Ken Ofori Atta as Minister-designate for Finance.



He was among the list of ministers-designate that the President submitted Parliament on Thursday, January 21.



In all, Mr Akufo-Addo submitted names of 27 persons to be vetted and, subsequently, considered for approval as ministers of state.



Among the 27 are former Deputy Ministers in his first term.



The list also includes Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, who has been nominated Minister of Education.



His former boss, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has also been appointed as the Minister-designate for Energy.



