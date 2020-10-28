Business News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Ofori-Atta presents 2021 Q1 budget statement to Parliament today

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to present the government budget statement for the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year to Parliament today, Wednesday, October 28.



He is expected to announce key decisions including measures to resuscitate the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.



In the event the governing party wins this year’s election, the government is expected to implement all the content of the budget statement as well as present the rest of the budget to cover the entire year.





