Ofori-Atta outlines governments eight interventions to boost the economy

Business News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, has outlined President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s eight interventions under the GhanaCARES “Obataanpa” programme to boost the economy.



The intervention will cover sectors such as “health, agriculture, tourism, trade, digitization, science and technology, housing and financial services”.



Speaking at a rare press conference on Sunday, May 9, 2021, Ofori-Atta stated that the government had taken notice of the #FixTheCountry campaign on Social Media and described it as “a failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry”.



“I acknowledge that these are challenging times for many of us, and we, like almost all the countries in the world, are living through rough weather. A time that has put a burden on the necessities of lives and livelihoods never like before in recent history. Unfortunately, these external shocks have heightened Ghana’s perennial problems which we are committed to address.



“In extraordinary times, you should expect exceptional leadership from your Government. I truly believe we cannot ensure exceptional leadership without a collective effort. So, I commend the youth for calling on Government and leaders to be at their best. This shows the patriotism of the Ghanaian youth, echoing the President’s call to Be a Citizen, Not a Spectator. You have elected us to solve the problems that face this country. We will continue to work with you and other stakeholders to do just that,” Ofori-Atta said.



Explaining what the government of Ghana has been doing in terms of fixing the economy of Ghana, the Finance Minister averred:



“First, I am working with the Minister for Water and Sanitation to immediately ensure potable water to areas with felt need, especially in the most urban areas.



“Second, I am working with the Ministers of Roads and Highways, Transport and Interior to address congestion along the major highways.



“Third, we are fast-tracking the implementation of the US$200 million Jobs and Skills Programme to enhance job creation significantly. This intervention is designed to facilitate new and expanded private sector businesses to employ a lot more people. This we believe is a more sustainable way to rebuild this economy instead of expanding Government employment schemes.



“Fourth, starting this month, we are rolling over 8 additional interventions under the GhanaCARES “Obataanpa” programme. These will be in health, agriculture, tourism, trade, digitization, science and technology, housing and financial services.



“Fifth, by the end of July, we will have a new Development Bank that will provide long-term wholesale financing to the private sector through commercial banks,” Ofori-Atta said.



He went on: “The good people of Ghana have given us a mandate to get things done. For us as a Government, this is a clarion call for a national conversation on the shared burden to renew the social contract of our democracy. At its minimum, we should ensure social justice and social mobility for most Ghanaians. At our best, we should open for all Ghanaians, an economic system under which each citizen shall be guaranteed the opportunity to show the best in him or her. As I always have, I will commit to working to fix those structures that will set Ghana on this path.”