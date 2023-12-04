Ofori-Atta is the worst Finance Minister in the history of Ghana - Hassan Ayariga

Business News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Leader of the All People’s Congress (ANC), Hassan Ayariga, has described the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, as the worst performing minister in the history of Ghana.



He attributed the depreciation of the local currency to the poor performance Ken Ofori-Atta as the finance minister.



According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot sack Ofori-Atta because of his investments in his [Akufo-Addo's] campaign.



Speaking on Morning Starr on Monday, December 4, 2023, Hassan Ayariga said, “He (Ofori-Atta) is the worst Finance Minister in the history of Ghana because he brought our currency down to become the worst currency in the history of Ghana."



“He can’t be fired because he is part of the structure of the government that came to power through any kind of support financially. He acts as President and the President will never fire him because he acts as the President,” he added.



It would be recalled that there were calls for Ken Ofori-Atta to resign late last year over the economic downturn.



Individuals and public figures including NPP members called for his removal.



The nosedive of the local economy has led government to seek a US$3 billion financial bailout programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Subsequently, a team from the IMF arrived in the country from July 6 to July 13, 2022, to engage Ghanaian authorities for a possible economic support programme.



A staff-level agreement between the Government of Ghana and the IMF was reached in December 2022.



On May 17, 2023, IMF's executive board approved Ghana's $3 billion loan facility.



The IMF programme, according to the government is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding debt sustainability among many others.



