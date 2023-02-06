Ofori-Atta has evaded PAC over corruption surrounding free SHS since 2017 – NDC MP

Business News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Clement Apaak, has described Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta as the most lawless minister in Ghana’s history.



According to Dr. Clement Apaak, Ken Ofori-Atta has never appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) since he was appointed Finance Minister.



The lawmaker who represents Builsa South constituents stated that he has consistently raised the issue with leadership regarding the minister’s disregard for parliament.



He said the Minister would always find an excuse not to appear before the Committee, and the Committee had entertained him for his lawlessness for some reason.



“Is Ken Ofori-Atta above the law? He has been the most lawless minister in Ghana’s history,” he declared.



The MP indicated that the Minister has been inconsistent with the actual amount spent on the free senior high school policy and quoted different figures.



Dr. Apaak said the Minister has over the years quoted 3.2 million, 7.2 million, and 5.3 million as costs for the policy.



These figures he noted have been captured by parliament and yet the minister has refused to come before the committee to respond to questions.



“In a functioning democracy, this could be the basis for his removal. Ken Ofori-Atta feels so powerful. He feels powerful because he has no regard for parliament.



"For the period that I have been a member of the public accounts committee, he has never appeared before us to answer questions. I have been a member of the committee since 2017, and the Minister has not appeared in person before the Committee to answer questions," he said.



"I have raised this with leadership. Who does he think he is? Is he above the law? He has to be compelled to appear before the committee to answer questions. He always sends his deputies and for some strange reasons, the committee has entertained it.



"I don’t see why we cannot compel him to appear before the Public Accounts Committee to answer questions,” the MP added.