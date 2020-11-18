Business News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: Class FM

Oct inflation is 8.4%, 1.3 percentage point lower than September’s

Government Statistician - Professor Samuel Annim

The Producer Price Inflation rate for October 2020 was 8.4 percent the Ghana Statistical Service has disclosed.



This rate indicates that between October 2019 and October 2020 (year-on-year), the PPI increased by 8.4 percent.



This rate represents a 1.3 percentage point decrease in producer inflation relative to the rate recorded in September 2020 (9.7%).



The month-on-month change in producer price index between September 2020 and October 2020 was 0.3 percent.



The rate increased continuously to record 9.5 percent in June 2020 but declined to 9.0 percent in August 2020.



The rate increased to 9.7 percent in September 2020 but declined to record 8.4 percent in October 2020.





