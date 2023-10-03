OccupyBOGProtest: Protesters chant, sing 'jama' songs as they gear up for exercise

Business News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Protestors converged at Circle in Accra are fired up for the ongoing Bank of Ghana demonstration.



The demonstration has scores of Ghanaians adhering to call by the Minority Members of Parliament to demand the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his two deputies to step over the loss of billions of Ghana cedis.



Organisers of the demonstration, led by the Minority Leader in Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson, believe the governor and his deputies are not fit to hold office and must be removed over the central bank’s record of GH¢60 billion in losses in the 2022 financial year.



Another reason is the use of over $250 million for the construction of a new headquarters for the central bank amidst the economic hardships faced by Ghanaians.



Converged at Circle in Accra, several protestors, clad in black and red outfits, are seen chanting expressing their readiness to demand for change.



Watch the video below:







