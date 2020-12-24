Business News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

'Obuasi goes business as 2020 trade show begins

The much anticipated 2020 Obuasi Trade Show has finally commenced in the mining town.



The programme which is sponsored by Anglogold Ashanti Ghana in collaboration with National Board for Small Scale Industries ( NBBSI) and ably supported by both the Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi East District Assemblies is taking place at the AGA Club House, Wawase.



The 3rd edition of the Obuasi Trade show is under the theme: “Diversifying the economy of Obuasi through trade promotion”.



It is expected to bring together hundreds of traders from all backgrounds to showcase their goods and services in Obuasi. Others will be given the opportunity through virtual trading, to promote their businesses.



The week-long trade event will end with an Artists night on 26th December 2020. Before the launch of the show on Monday, 21st December 2020, participants for this year’s Obuasi Trade Show received training on how best they can brand and package their products for the Trade Show and beyond. The two-days training benefitted almost 100 vendors.



Again, as part of activities for this year's trade show, traders will benefit from a Business forum where officers from SSNIT, GRA, GCB and Registrar General are expected to build their capacity.



The Senior Manager Sustainability, Anglogold Ashanti Ghana, Emmanuel Baidoo speaking at the opening ceremony said, the Social Management Plan of the Mine has many interventions of which small-medium scale and trade promotion remain key. This he remarked, is intended to help promote and diversify the local economy and better the lives of the people in their host communities.



This year's Obuasi trade he stressed "is unique in the sense that, there is a deliberate attempt by organizers to promote the Kunka market.This we believe will reinvigorate the market to attract more traders".



Manager Baidoo further opined that he is highly convinced the training given to participants will help them acquire different marketing strategies to make them more competitive.



The District Chief Executive for Obuasi East, Honorable Faustina Amissah in her speech talked about the importance of the trade show which is intended to diversify the economy of Obuasi. She talked about the working relationship between Anglogold Ashanti Ghana and the Obuasi East District Assembly.



She said the collaboration between the two institutions is important in improving the standard of living of the people in Obuasi and the Mine' catchment area.



Hon Amissah also encouraged everyone to become ambassadors for the show and tell others about it.



The Obuasi Municipal Director Nbssi, Kelvin Ofori Attah said there has been wide range of items exhibited this year of which almost all of them are made in Obuasi.



He said " a key take- away from this year's trade show is organizers' resolve to make traders in Obuasi productive by competing favourably with other traders from different region. That is why they were trained in packaging and branding to meet high standards".



Kelvin Ofori Attah further stated that his office is always opened to train people who want to acquire skills or learn some trade.



if one is ready to learn trade, their office is opened and the person will be given to a right master.



Adansi Hemaa Nana Amonimaa Dede II thanked organizers of the show and urged the people of Obuasi to patronize the goods available.

