Obtain working, residential permits of foreigners before renting - Rent Control to landlords

Public Relations Officer of Rent Control Department, Emmanuel Kporsu, has called on landlords to request for the working and residential permits of foreigners who want to rent their rooms or houses for longer stays.



He stated that foreigners cannot rent for a longer period without the requisite documentation.



Speaking on Accra-based Rainbow Radio, Mr Kporsu said foreigners visiting for a short period can stay in hotels.



Mr Kporsu said, “You [landlord] should not just rent to everyone. Landlords should do thorough background checks before renting out their houses. Before renting to foreigners, they must obtain their residential and employment permits. If you are a foreigner visiting for a short period, you can stay in a hotel."



"However, if a foreigner wants to rent for an extended period, the individual must obtain both working and residential permits,” he stated.



The Rent Control PRO said landlords that fail to do their background checks before renting their houses would be held accountable for crimes committed by their tenants.



He stressed that with the new bill before parliament, landlords will be unable to rent their houses or apartments to foreigners without proper documentation.



“If the new bill before parliament is passed, landlords will be held accountable for the crimes committed by their tenants...The new rule would oblige landlords to ensure that these items are enforced, and without them, they will be unable to rent out their apartments to foreigners,” Mr Kporsu said.



